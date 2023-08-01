Two adults treated for carbon monoxide poisoning after Ottawa paramedics respond to falling call

A call for Ottawa paramedics after an individual fell down at a home on Lisgar Street this weekend turned out to be a bigger issue when portable carbon monoxide alarms went off.

Paramedics were called to the home Sunday morning. When they arrived, their portable CO detectors alerted them to a possible leak.

The building was evacuated and Ottawa Fire Services was called. A concentration of carbon monoxide was confirmed.

Ottawa paramedics said two adults were taken to hospital in stable condition and six other people were assessed at the scene.

Ottawa Fire Services says if a carbon monoxide alarm goes off, first get to fresh air and then call 911 and ask for fire.

Carbon monoxide is an odourless, colourless gas that can be fatal in high concentrations. Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include dizziness, vomiting, headache, and eventually loss of consciousness and death.

Sunday morning, paramedics Nicholas and Dayna responded to a residence on Lisgar for a patient who fell. As they entered the residence, their portable Carbon Monoxide (CO) detector alarmed, prompting them to evacuate their patient and other occupants. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/0vIxKTmSxf

— Ottawa Paramedic Svc | Service paramédic d'Ottawa (@OttawaParamedic) August 1, 2023

Colleagues from @Ottfire confirmed the presence of Carbon Monoxide in the residence. Two adults were taken to hospital in stable condition and 6 other patients did not require transportation. High levels of CO gas can be hazardous. CO is lethal, colourless and odourless. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/P32vMn1zO0