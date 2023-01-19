Two 'armed and dangerous' suspects may be in North Bay, police say

North Bay police say two 'armed and dangerous' suspects wanted by police in central Ontario may be in the city.

Madison "Ashley Maddison" Alcorn, 28, and 24-year-old Jacob "Kris" Bruckner are wanted for "multiple criminal offences involving the discharged of a firearm on the First Nation Territory of Rama on Jan. 1," Rama Police Service said in a news release.

The First Nation, near Orillia, is about 200 kilometres south of North Bay on Highway 11.

Rama police said the pair presents a public safety concern and should not be approached if seen.

Anyone with information about Alcorn or Bruckner's whereabouts should call 911 immediately or local police authority. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.