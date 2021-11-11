Two Arnprior, Ont. residents charged in October stabbing

Two people are facing charges in connection to a stabbing at an Arnprior, Ont. home last week.

On Oct. 29, Ontario Provincial Police received a call from Renfrew County Paramedics about a stabbing at a residence on Elgin Street West.

Paramedics treated the victim for serious stab wounds.

Police say the investigation revealed the accused and the victim were known to each other.

Two Arnprior residents – Dawson Gordon, 22, and Cole Gordon, 18, are charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.