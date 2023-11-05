Two arrested, $77K in crack cocaine seized in Elliot Lake drug bust

Two men were arrested and $77,000 in suspected crack cocaine along with cash, a weapon and drug paraphilia were seized in Elliot Lake on Thursday, police say.

On Nov. 2 at about 10 p.m., members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act warrant at an apartment on Beckett Boulevard, police said in a news release.

“As a result of the warrant being executed, approximately 384 grams of suspected crack cocaine, nunchucks, a digital scale, packaging material (dime bags), approximately $2,700 in cash and four cell phones were seized,” said police.

The estimated street value of the cocaine seized is $77,000 according to police.

Several OPP units were involved in the drug investigation.

As a result of the investigation, a 36-year-old man from Elliot Lake and a 28-year-old man with no fixed address were charged with drug trafficking, possession of a prohibited device and possession of property obtained by crime. The 28-year-old also faces two counts of breach of recognizance.

Both accused are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 11.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

