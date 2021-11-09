Two arrested after crash involving stolen vehicle in Kitchener
Two people were arrested following a collision involving a stolen vehicle in Kitchener on Tuesday afternoon.
Police said officers found a stolen vehicle in the downtown area around noon. The vehicle left the area and was involved in a crash on Courtland Avenue. According to police, the driver went through a stop sign and hit another vehicle.
The male driver fled the scene and was arrested nearby, along with his female passenger.
The 73-year-old woman driving the other vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A 33-year-old Cambridge man is charged with failing to remain at the scene, possession of stolen property and other traffic offences. A 43-year-old Kitchener woman was charged with occupying a stolen vehicle.
The road was closed for the investigation, but police said it reopened before 6 p.m.
