Two arrested after crash involving stolen vehicle in Kitchener

Two people were arrested following a collision involving a stolen vehicle in Kitchener on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said officers found a stolen vehicle in the downtown area around noon. The vehicle left the area and was involved in a crash on Courtland Avenue. According to police, the driver went through a stop sign and hit another vehicle.

The male driver fled the scene and was arrested nearby, along with his female passenger.

The 73-year-old woman driving the other vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 33-year-old Cambridge man is charged with failing to remain at the scene, possession of stolen property and other traffic offences. A 43-year-old Kitchener woman was charged with occupying a stolen vehicle.

The road was closed for the investigation, but police said it reopened before 6 p.m.

