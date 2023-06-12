Two arrested after crashing stolen vehicle: WPS

Two people are facing charges after allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle while under the influence of drugs, Windsor police say.

Officers were called to the 7700 block of Tecumseh Road East around 8:30 a.m. Sunday for a complaint of an impaired driver.

Police say investigation found the vehicle had been reported stolen in May.

Police found the stolen vehicle in the 2600 block of Sycamore Drive. When the suspects spotted police, the driver sped off. In the interest of public safety, the vehicle was not pursed, police say.

Officers were later called to a single-vehicle crash involving the same vehicle on the E.C. Row Expressway Lauzon on-ramp. The ramp was closed for several hours Sunday as a result.

EC Row Westbound on ramp at Lauzon Parkway will be closed due to a collision. Please use an alternate route. #YQGTraffic -15441

Two suspects were found and arrested a short distance away from the wreckage, police say.

The 41-year-old driver has been charged with the following:

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Leaving the scene of an accident

Impaired operation of a vehicle by drugs

Dangerous operation of a vehicle

Driving while suspended

Additionally, the 44-year-old passenger was charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com