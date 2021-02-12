New Brunswick RCMP has seized various types of drugs, a loaded firearm and money as part of an ongoing drug investigation that began earlier this month.

At approximately 9:15 a.m. on Feb. 10, police executed a search warrant at a home on Peltoma Settlement Road in Upper Tracy, N.B, a community located about 30 minutes south of Fredericton.

During the search, police say they found several hidden compartments and seized various types of drugs including what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine, a loaded firearm and money. Police also seized an amount of dried marijuana, 17 cannabis plants, drug trafficking paraphernalia and a prohibited weapon.

Police say a 56-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman, both from Upper Tracy, were arrested at the scene and later released pending a future court appearance.

The investigation was conducted as part of a coordinated law enforcement approach that involves resources from the New Brunswick RCMP, including Police Dog Services, as well as the Woodstock Police Force and Fredericton Police Force.

Anyone with information about, or who suspects, illegal drug activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers.