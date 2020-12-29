Two people have been arrested following a traffic stop in Claresholm on Wednesday night.

Just before midnight on Dec. 23, Claresholm RCMP performed a traffic stop inside the town.

One of the suspects had an outstanding warrant for their arrest.

A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of what is suspected to be 143 grams of methamphetamine, 39 grams of cocaine, and 15 grams of fentanyl valued at $7,500.

Robert Thibeault, 41, and Kassandra Villneff, 27, have both been charged with six criminal offences including:

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes

Unauthorized possession of a weapon

Failure to comply with an undertaking

Villneff is facing an additional charge of failure to comply with an undertaking.

The accused were released by a Justice of the Peace and are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 21, 2021 in Fort Macleod.