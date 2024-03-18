Two arrested after explosives, drugs found at Dryden trailer park

Residents at a Dryden trailer park are able to return home after being evacuated Sunday for a police investigation involving possible explosives.

Officers with the northwestern detachment received information on Saturday that an individual possibly had explosives, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Monday.

An increased police presence was seen at the Wilson Trailer Park near Memorial Avenue on Sunday as officers investigated, with some residents being asked to evacuate.

As a result, police found multiple explosive devices along with suspected cocaine and methamphetamine.

Two local suspects, women in their early 20s, have been charged.

A 23-year-old is accused of making or possessing explosives for an unlawful purpose, uttering threats to damage property, drug trafficking and unauthorized possession of a weapon.

She has been held in custody pending a bail hearing Monday.

A 21-year-old woman is charged with possession of cocaine. She was released and is scheduled to appear in court April 15.

"Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Dryden OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)," police said.

"You can also submit your information online."