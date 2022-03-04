Two arrested after fight over gun at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square

Two men are in custody and a gun was recovered after a fight broke out at Toronto’s Yonge-Dundas Square late on Thursday night.

Toronto police said they were called to the station at 11:40 p.m. when witnesses reported seeing two men fighting over a gun.

Officers broke up the fight but one of the men involved reportedly ducked into Dundas subway station while the other was detained at the scene.

Investigators then closed roads in the area above the station and located a shell casing.

The TTC ordered trains to bypass Dundas station.

By 12:08 a.m. Friday, officers had located the second man along with a gun and reopened the area to subway and vehicle traffic.