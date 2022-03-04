Two arrested after fight over gun at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square
CP24 Web Content Writer
Chris Herhalt
Two men are in custody and a gun was recovered after a fight broke out at Toronto’s Yonge-Dundas Square late on Thursday night.
Toronto police said they were called to the station at 11:40 p.m. when witnesses reported seeing two men fighting over a gun.
Officers broke up the fight but one of the men involved reportedly ducked into Dundas subway station while the other was detained at the scene.
Investigators then closed roads in the area above the station and located a shell casing.
The TTC ordered trains to bypass Dundas station.
By 12:08 a.m. Friday, officers had located the second man along with a gun and reopened the area to subway and vehicle traffic.
-
Surge in Ukrainian flag purchases in Waterloo RegionUkrainian flags are flying high in Waterloo Region as a show of support for the war torn country.
-
Oxford OPP investigating after man tried to lure teen in Ingersoll, Ont.Police are searching for a suspect after they say a man tried to lure a teenager into their vehicle in Ingersoll, Ont.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta todayAlberta's COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to trend down on Thursday.
-
N.S. Black community, officials say more race-based data needed on COVID-19 pandemicLong-standing inequities in education, housing and employment in Nova Scotia's Black communities have been amplified by COVID-19, according to community leaders who are trying to collect better race-based data on the pandemic.
-
Christine Elliott will not run in June election, will remain Ontario health minister until springOntario Health Minister Christine Elliott, one of the high-profile members of Premier Doug Ford's cabinet, says she will not be running in the provincial election in June.
-
'Disheartening': Alberta government promise to track domestic violence offenders lagsThe Alberta government is lagging on a promise to fund electronic monitoring of domestic violence offenders even as other provinces push forward with programs believed to have saved lives.
-
'Give us a break': Winnipeg food truck operator wants help from city on permit feesA Winnipeg food truck operator wants the city to give his industry a financial break as it continues to feel the economic effects of the pandemic.
-
-
Ottawa weather: Chance of flurries Friday, special weather statement in effect for the weekendThere will be a mix of sun and cloud and a chance of flurries in the capital today, but periods of freezing rain are expected throughout the weekend.