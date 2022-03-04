Two arrested after northern Alberta hit-and-run involving a rifle: RCMP
RCMP in northern Alberta arrested two people after a hit-and-run collision on Wednesday that involved a rifle.
According to police, around 10:30 a.m., officers in Lac La Biche received reports of a collision where a firearm was pointed at a vehicle involved in a car crash.
Upon investigation, the person pointing the firearm turned out to be from an occupant inside the fleeing vehicle, Mounties said.
A "high-risk vehicle stop" was conducted at a Beaver Lake Cree Nation gas station, RCMP added. Two occupants inside that vehicle were arrested, and officers seized a rifle.
No one was injured in the incident.
Priscilla Noskiye, 43, of Lac La Biche, faces five charges, including unsafe storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and refusal to comply with a breath demand.
Wabasca resident Sean Kotash, 49, faces six charges, including pointing a firearm, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and unsafe storage of a firearm.
After bail hearings, both were released from custody and are to appear in Lac La Biche provincial court on April 2.
