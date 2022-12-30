iHeartRadio

Two arrested after police seize drugs, money in Sussex, N.B.


The Saint John Police Force station is seen at 1 Peel Plaza in Saint John, N.B.

The Saint John Police Street Crime Integrated Enforcement Unit (I.E.U.) has arrested two people during a drug investigation in Sussex, N.B.

On Thursday, Saint John police and the Sussex RCMP arrested a 49-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman on drug-related offenses.

During the arrest, police say they seized several items including:

  • approximately one ounce of a substance believed to be cocaine 
  • numerous pills, including what is believed to be hydromorphone 
  • $4,000 in Canadian currency  

Both accused appeared in court Friday and were charged with:

  • possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine
  • possession for the purpose of trafficking hydromorphone
  • possession of property obtained by crime

The man and woman have been remanded into custody and are scheduled to return to court on Tuesday for bail hearings.

