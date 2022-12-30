Two arrested after police seize drugs, money in Sussex, N.B.

The Saint John Police Street Crime Integrated Enforcement Unit (I.E.U.) has arrested two people during a drug investigation in Sussex, N.B.

On Thursday, Saint John police and the Sussex RCMP arrested a 49-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman on drug-related offenses.

During the arrest, police say they seized several items including:

approximately one ounce of a substance believed to be cocaine

numerous pills, including what is believed to be hydromorphone

$4,000 in Canadian currency

Both accused appeared in court Friday and were charged with:

possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

possession for the purpose of trafficking hydromorphone

possession of property obtained by crime

The man and woman have been remanded into custody and are scheduled to return to court on Tuesday for bail hearings.