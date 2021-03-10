A man and a woman are expected to face charges after police responded to a weapons call early Wednesday morning at a Halifax apartment building.

Halifax Regional Police say at 2:30 a.m. on March 10, officers responded to a weapons complaint at 36 Abbey Road in Halifax.

Police executed a search warrant at an apartment and seized a firearm.

Officers arrested two adults, one man and one woman, without incident. No one was injured during the incident.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and firearm related charges are expected. Anyone with information about the incident asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.