Two arrested after reports of early morning gunshots in Kitchener

Kinzie Avenue and Weber Street in Kitchener.

Two people have been arrested after reports of gunshots near Kitchener's Chicopee neighbourhood.

Around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Waterloo regional police tweeted there was a heavy presence on Weber Street East, but there was no concern for public safety.

Near 7 a.m., officials clarified they were near the intersection of Kinzie Avenue.

Police say there was a dispute at a licenced establishment on the intersection.

When officers arrived, they were reportedly told one of the suspects fled in a vehicle.

Police stopped a vehicle on Hwy. 8 near Sportsworld Drive and found two peope with a loaded firearm inside, according to officials.

A 33-year-old man is facing a number of firearm-related charges, while a 26-year-old woman from Oakville has been charged with being an occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.

