Two arrested after reports of shots fired near Ingleside Drive in Kitchener: WRPS

Waterloo regional police are on scene at Ingleside Drive in Kitchener for reports of shots fired.

In a tweet around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday, officials said to expect increased police presence in the area.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident, police said.

Wednesday afternoon, an ambulance and a forensics team could be seen in the area.

Police also closed off Hazelglen Road at Mooregate Crescent and surrounded a silver car parked on the curb.

Residents are also urged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.