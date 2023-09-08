Two arrested after roadside scam in Wilmot Township: WRPS

Two people have been arrested by the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) after police say a man and woman flagged drivers down in Wilmot Township and scammed them out of money.

On Sept. 7, at around 3:30 p.m., police received a report of fraud in the area of Snyder’s Road East and Gingerich Road.

Police said the victim reported that they were flagged down by a motorist who said he and his daughter needed money to travel to Thunder Bay for a family emergency.

The victim gave an unspecified amount of cash to the man and woman, according to police.

The suspects claimed they would pay the victim back and requested her phone number before driving away.

After the victim spotted the same vehicle, a black BMW, stopping another vehicle in a different area in Wilmot Township, they called police.

Police said they found the vehicle and suspects in the area of Snyder’s Road East and Livingston Boulevard, and placed the two people under arrest.

“While conducting the arrest, police were approached by another individual who indicated they had been a victim of the same fraudsters,” WRPS said in a news release.

A 61-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, both from Scarborough, are facing two counts of fraud under $5,000.

Police said there may be additional victims and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.