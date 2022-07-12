Two arrested after shots fired in London’s east end

Two people are facing drug and weapons charges after a shots fired incident in London’s east end.

Gunshots were heard Monday morning and shortly after 11 a.m. police responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls in the area of Dundas and Wavel Streets.

Officers attended the area and found a firearm had been discharged and a business was damaged, however, there were no injuries reported.

Police say two people have since been charged in relation to the incident and the following items were seized:

27 rounds of 9 mm ammunition

Two (2) bags of Dilaudid 8 mg pills

Three (3) scales with residue

Large quantity of Canadian currency

London resident Mark Roman Sierkowski, 33, has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order.

Twenty-five-year-old Liberty Kewayosh of London is also facing two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The investigation is ongoing and has been reassigned to members of the LPS Guns and Gangs Section.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.