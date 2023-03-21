Two arrested after stand off at Kitchener motel

Two people have been arrested after a stand off at a Kitchener motel.

There was a heavy police presence at the Victoria Inn near the intersection of Victoria Street North and Forfar Avenue throughout much of Tuesday morning and early afternoon.

In an email, police said officers were there to arrest a man who is wanted on an outstanding warrant.

An armoured vehicle and several officers with assault weapons were on scene.

Around 1:30 p.m., CTV Kitchener’s cameras captured two people exiting one of the motel units one at a time with their hands in the air while tactical officers trained their guns on them.

In a tweet, police said a man was arrested on an outstanding warrant. A woman who was also at the hotel room was arrested on several outstanding warrant, police said.

Police have not said what charges the pair are facing.

We are on scene in the area of Victoria Street North and Forfar Avenue in Kitchener for a barricaded individual.



There is currently no threat to public safety, however, there is an increased police presence in the area. Please avoid.



Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/Ct9BfrpXFn