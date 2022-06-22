Two arrested after woman carjacked at gunpoint outside workplace in Burlington, Ont.

Two people were arrested within an hour of a gunpoint carjacking outside a Burlington workplace on Tuesday afternoon, police say.

It happened in an office parking lot near North Service Road and Burloak Drive at around 4:50 p.m.

Police say that a woman was getting into her 2020 Range Rover when she was approached by a suspect holding a firearm and ordered to get out of the vehicle.

The suspect then fled the scene in the Range Rover while a second suspect, a female, left in a Dodge Journey that the pair had arrived in.

Police say that the Range Rover was subsequently involved in a collision near Upper Middle Road and Sutton Drive a short time later.

The suspect attempted to flee the scene on foot but Halton police were able to apprehend him, eventually seizing a firearm from the Range Rover.

The female suspect, meanwhile, was spotted driving in the Dodge Journey in the area of Appleby Line and Mainway moments later, at around 5:30 p.m.

She was arrested after officers conducted a traffic stop.

Joshua Belshaw, 22, of St. Catharines and Kendra MacLeod, 21, of Welland, are facing numerous charges, including robbery with a firearm.

They are being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

The arrests come amid a rash of carjackings across the GTA in recent weeks.

Earlier this month Toronto police charged two suspects with more than 100 offences in connection with a dozen attempted carjackings over an 11-day span in the city’s east end.

Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner also had his Range Rover stolen at gunpoint outside an Etobicoke movie theatre last month, an incident that remains unsolved.