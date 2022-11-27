Two arrested, cocaine and meth seized in Saskatoon police search
Two people face charges for trafficking and possession of a dangerous weapon following the execution of a warrant on Avenue C North on Thursday, Saskatoon police said.
Officers entered the residence on the 100 block of Avenue C North around 10:30 p.m., according to a police news release.
Investigators believed someone at the residence was selling cocaine and methamphetamine, and had access to firearms, police said.
Police said they arrested a 29-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, and seized nearly 100 grams of powdered cocaine and over 240 grams of crystal meth.
Police also seized two crossbows with arrows, $940 in cash, 56 unknown pills, a stolen e-bike and e-scooter and paraphernalia, the news release said.
The two face charges for the weapons and drugs, as well as for possessing the proceeds of crime and breach of conditions.
-
Charges laid in connection to alleged Friday shooting in east LondonA 'possible shooting' at an east London, Ont. motel on Friday has resulted in charges, with police arresting one man, and issuing a warrant of arrest for a second, London police said Monday.
-
'Bomb threat' in Fort McMurray sees RCMP evacuate buildings, shut down roadsMounties in northern Alberta established a containment zone around the government centre in downtown Fort McMurray Monday following a bomb threat.
-
Cambridge business takes literal approach to Cyber MondayA business in Cambridge has decided to take Cyber Monday literally, which includes closing its doors to the public so the team can focus their energy on online sales.
-
Transport minister acknowledges 'unacceptable' summer travel issues, says plan is to strengthen passenger bill of rightsCanada's transport minister says the federal government and the country's aviation sector are working on strengthening the passenger bill of rights following a summer plagued by delayed and cancelled flights.
-
West Shore RCMP responds to porch pirates as holiday shopping ramps upMounties on Vancouver Island are warning the public about an increase in thefts from front porches and apartment lobbies as packages begin to arrive ahead of the holiday season.
-
Opening days delayed for Canada's largest and most lucrative lobster fisheriesThe opening days for two of Canada's largest and most profitable lobster fisheries have been delayed because of bad weather.
-
Saskatoon police arrest 35-year-old man after standoff on Barr PlaceSaskatoon police arrested a 35-year-old man following a standoff at a residence on Barr Place on Saturday.
-
High school students create murals to be displayed in BradfordBradford and District High School students are making a lasting impression on their town with oil painting and brushes.
-