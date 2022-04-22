Two arrested, drugs, weapons and money seized in Summerside: P.E.I. RCMP
Police in Summerside, P.E.I., have arrested two men and seized drugs, weapons, and money as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.
The two men were arrested outside of a Summerside business Tuesday.
“During the search of the two men and the vehicle they were travelling in, police seized what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine (56 grams), cocaine (28 grams), and 253 hydromorphone 8mg pills, as well as weapons, money, and drug trafficking paraphernalia,” said Cpl. Nick Doyle, with the Prince District RCMP, in a news release.
A 46-year-old man from the Summerside area was remanded into custody on unrelated matters and is scheduled to appear in Summerside provincial court on May 2.
A 25-year-old man from the Summerside area was released and will be scheduled to appear in Summerside provincial court at a later date.
The investigation is ongoing.
