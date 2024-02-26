iHeartRadio

Two arrested, facing drugs and weapons charges: N.S. RCMP


RCMP in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley arrested two people earlier this month for drug and weapon charges.

An investigation on Feb. 8 led RCMP and members of the Kentville police service to a home on Glasgow Avenue. According to a news release from the RCMP,  officers arrested a woman at the home and seized an electric taser.

A short time later, another man and woman were arrested during a traffic stop. Police say officers seized:

  • cocaine
  • hydromorphone
  • scales
  • cash
  • cellphones

Stephen George, 34, from Greenwood and Lytora MacArthur, 30, from Kingston have been charged with:

  • two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking
  • unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon
  • possession of prohibited weapon knowing its possession is unauthorized
  • possession of property obtained by crime

Both accused were released on conditions and are scheduled to appear in Kentville provincial court on April 17 at 9:30 a.m.

The woman arrested at the home was later released without charges.

