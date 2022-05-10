Two arrested, firearm recovered during investigation into suspicious vehicle: RPS

Two Regina men are facing a total of ten charges after a firearm was found in the stolen vehicle they were driving, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.

Early Tuesday morning, around 12:30 a.m., a RPS officer encountered a suspicious vehicle near the intersection of Elphinstone St. and Seventh Avenue.

The vehicle began making sudden turns, possibly in an attempt to evade police.

Upon further investigation, the vehicle was found to be stolen. RPS officers attempted to stop the vehicle on Albert Street but the vehicle sped away, according to the release.

The vehicle was abandoned in Wascana Park and the driver and sole passenger fled the scene.

RPS deployed canine units and found a loaded shotgun several feet from the abandoned vehicle.

Canine units were able to track down the two men and they were arrested near the intersection of 13 Avenue and Pasqua St.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle have been jointly charged with nearly 10 firearms related charges.

The accused made their first appearances in provincial court on May 10.