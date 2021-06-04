Two arrested, firearm seized during police investigation on High Street

Expect heavy police presence near High Street in Waterloo for an ongoing police investigation.

Waterloo regional police say two males have been arrested and one firearm seized as part of the investigation.

Residents are asked to avoid the area and can anticipate increased police presence for most of the evening.

Two males have been arrested. One firearm has been seized as a result of one of the arrests.



More details to follow.



Increased police presence in the area for most of the evening. https://t.co/9cBd955cSB