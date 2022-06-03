Two arrested following lengthy drug trafficking investigation, facing a combined 39 charges

A handgun, cash and a “substantial amount” of drugs including meth and fentanyl with a street value of more than $69,000 were seized from a Windsor home after a months-long trafficking investigation, police say.

The Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) launched an investigation in April into the suspected trafficking of illegal drugs.

Police say two suspects were identified during the course of the investigation, along with an involved vehicle and residence.

Officers saw one of the suspects driving the vehicle on Thursday in Windsor, they were arrested without incident and the vehicle seized.

Police say the second suspect was found later that day and also arrested without incident.

Police executed search warrants for both the residence and vehicle on Thursday. As a result, officers found a large amount of illicit drugs, a handgun, ammunition, and cash were located and seized.

The street value of the drugs seized is estimated to be worth $69,765.

"The Windsor Police Service remains committed to removing illicit drugs and guns from our communities,” acting Supt. Karel DeGraaf said in a news release. “Those persons who wish to engage in such crimes will meet a determined Police Service that will hold these criminals responsible. We will not tolerate or accept this risk to our communities."

Kayla Couto, 29, from Windsor, is facing the following charges:

Possession of a loaded prohibited weapon

Possession of a prohibited firearm - no licence

Possession of a prohibited device with no permit (prohibited cartridge magazine) - 4 counts

Contravene Firearms Act respecting the storage of firearms

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking - 2 counts

Possession of crack cocaine for the purpose of trafficking - 2 counts

Possession of crystal methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking - 2 counts

Possession of oxycodone for the purpose of trafficking - 2 counts

Possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking

Nejahwan Grant, 29, from Windsor, is charged with:

Possession of a prohibited firearm - no licence

Possession of a prohibited device with no permit (prohibited cartridge magazine) - 4 counts

Possession of a loaded prohibited weapon

Contravene Firearms Act respecting the storage of firearms

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking - 2 counts

Possession of crack cocaine for the purpose of trafficking - 2 counts

Possession of crystal methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking - 2 counts

Possession of oxycodone for the purpose of trafficking - 2 counts

Possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking

Fail to comply release order - 2 counts

Possession of a firearm while prohibited

Possession of a prohibited device (magazine cartridge) while prohibited - 4 counts

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com