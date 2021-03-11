A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013.

Two people were arrested in Paris, Ont. Thursday after police carried out search warrants in the area.

The warrants took place in a home on Drake Avenue in Paris and a home on Corkwood Crescent in Maple.

The warrants were in relation to an armed robbery and stolen vehicle on Feb. 7.

A 15-year-old male and 21-year-old man were both arrested in Paris. Police seized three firearms and evidence of "ongoing drug trafficking."

A warrant has also been issued for a 16-year-old male in Maple.

They're all facing multiple charges, including theft, robbery with a firearm, pointing a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

The 15-year-old has also been charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.