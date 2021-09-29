Two arrested following Windsor drug trafficking investigation

Two people are facing multiple charges after police seized cash and drugs including cocaine and fentanyl from a Windsor residence following a months-long investigation.

The Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns (DIGS) Unit launched an investigation in August into the suspected trafficking of illicit drugs in Windsor.

Police say an adult man and an adult woman were identified as suspects during the investigation. A residence and vehicle were also identified as being involved in the operation.

Investigators applied for and were granted judicial authorization on Tuesday to search the involved residence and vehicle.

Police say DIGS investigators subsequently found the man operating the vehicle in the 1800 block of Slater Street.

With the assistance of the WPS Problem Oriented Policing (POP) Unit, around 4 p.m. the man was arrested without incident in the 5100 block of Tecumseh Road East.

Police say around 5 p.m. officers executed the warrant at a residence in the 2800 block of Tecumseh Road East and arrested the second suspect without incident.

Officers then executed the warrant on the vehicle around 8 p.m. where they found currency and 183.5 grams of fentanyl, 11.5 grams of cocaine, 19 hydromorphone and 18 oxycodone.

Police say both suspects are now facing numerous charges including multiple counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

In an effort to protect the integrity of the investigation, police say they will not be releasing the names of the accused at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com