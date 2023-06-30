Two arrested for 2021 homicide of Fredericton man
Two men have been charged with second-degree murder in relation to the shooting death of Corey Christopher Markey, police in Fredericton say.
A statement released Friday afternoon says 33-year-old Joshua John McIsaac and 26-year-old Travis James Snowsell appeared in the Provincial Court of New Brunswick by video Friday to face the second degree murder charges.
The pair are currently incarcerated for unrelated charges, and will reappear in court on July 26.
On Dec. 21, 2021, Markey was shot outside a home on Paul St. in Fredericton’s north side, police said at the time the shooting did not appear to be random.
Police said those responsible for the shooting fled the scene in a vehicle.
The 41-year-old victim died Dec. 30.
Markey’s obituary describes him as a father of four with a “contagious smile and such a big heart.”
