Two arrested for semi-trailer thefts in Kitchener, 24 of 32 trailers recovered: WRPS

Waterloo regional police have arrested two people in connection to the theft of 32 semi-trailers.

Officers were first called to the area of Victoria Street North and Forwell Road in Kitchener on Dec. 12, 2022.

Police say the 32 empty trailers were stolen from a parking lot of a business sometime between Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 12 at 6 a.m.

On Dec. 21, police recovered 12 of the 32 trailers in North Dumfries and Brant County.

On Jan. 23, seven more trailers were found in Halton Region.

On Feb. 9, five additional trailers were recovered in Peel and Waterloo regions.

In a Friday news release, police announced they arrested a 42-year-old man and 29-year-old man, both from Brampton, in connection to the thefts.

They've been handed several charges, including theft over $5,000, uttering forged documents, and conspiracy to commit.