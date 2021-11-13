Two arrested in 2020 death of Brockville, Ont. man

Ontario Provincial Police say two people have been arrested and charged following a year-long investigation into the death of a man from the Brockville area.

Donald Edward Armstrong, 51, was found dead at a home on Kitley Line 8 Road northwest of Brockville on Sept. 20, 2020.

No other details about Armstrong's death have been made public.

Police said in a release that two people were arrested this past Wednesday following an investigation with the help of the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Services.

Joseph Myers, 35, and Tracey Janes, 43, of Elizabethtown-Kitley, Ont. are facing charges of causing death by criminal negligence, failing to provide the necessities of life, and unauthorized possession of a weapon. Myers is also facing a manslaughter charge.

The accused are scheduled to appear in court in Brockville on Nov. 26.