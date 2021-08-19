Two arrested in Cambridge drug investigation: WRPS

Police have arrested two people in a drug investigation in Cambridge.

A tweet from Waterloo regional police said officers were performing a warrant in the area of Dundas Street.

The tweet said two people were arrested, and they will share more details when they become available.

In the area of Dundas Street in Cambridge completing a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act Search Warrant.



Two individuals have been arrested.



More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/UOtSqO954l