Two arrested in connection to potentially stolen vehicle on Highway 400
Officers say two people have been taken into custody following reports of an alleged stolen vehicle Friday morning.
OPP say they were alerted to a potentially stolen vehicle travelling southbound on Highway 400 from the Parry Sound area around 10:30 a.m.
Officers say they located the vehicle with the assistance of OPP Aviation Services a short time later, exiting the Highway 12 off-ramp. The vehicle rolled into the ditch with officers not far behind. The driver escaped on foot while the passenger was arrested.
Officers were able to find the driver a short time later. Both the driver and passenger were taken to a Midland area hospital for precautionary measures.
Both people involved were arrested and taken into custody.
The investigation is ongoing.