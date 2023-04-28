Two arrested in connection to serious assault in Kitchener, police looking for 3rd suspect
Two people have been arrested after a man was found with life-threatening injuries in downtown Kitchener earlier this month – and police believe the pair may be responsible for another serious assault that happened the same night.
They’re also looking for a third suspect.
On April 3, officers responded to the former Charles Street bus terminal around 2 a.m., where a 32-year-old was found with life-threatening injuries.
On Thursday, Waterloo regional police arrested a 39-year-old man and a 40-year-old man and charged both with aggravated assault in connection to the incident.
Const. André Johnson said investigators are still working to determine if the victim and the accused knew each other.
They’re also looking to identify a third suspect who is believed to have been involved in the assault.
As of the latest update received by police, the victim’s condition has been upgraded from life-threatening to serious, Johnson said.
Police are also investigating a second assault that happened in downtown Kitchener around 2 a.m. on the same night. Johnson said the victim in that case suffered serious injuries and investigators believe the same men who were arrested Thursday may be responsible.
