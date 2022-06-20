Two arrested in fentanyl, cocaine trafficking case: Regina police
Two men were arrested in connection to a three-month investigation into drug trafficking by the Regina police Crime Reduction Team (CRT).
The complex investigation led to search warrants being issued for a vehicle and home on E. Haughton Road in Regina, according to a news release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).
Two men were arrested and searches of the vehicle and home led to RPS officers finding over $14,000 in Canadian currency, almost 40 grams of fentanyl, a large plastic bag with cocaine residue inside of it and other items connected to drug trafficking.
The two accused, a 26-year-old man and a 29-year-old man, both from Regina, were charged with three trafficking related charges including:
- Possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of Cocaine for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of the proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000
Both men made their first appearances in Provincial Court on June 20.
