Two arrested in Kirkland Lake homicide, victim identified
A Barrie man is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Kirkland Lake man in northern Ontario last week with a second suspect charged with being an accessory to murder, police say.
Ernest Renaud, 47, was shot at a location on Second Street East in Kirkland Lake around 10 p.m. June 8 in what Ontario Provincial Police said was a targeted attack.
He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
The suspects fled the scene before police arrived, but with the assistance of Barrie Police Service, a 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, OPP said Monday night.
A 30-year-old man from Dobie, east of Kirkland Lake, was also arrested in connection with the fatal shooting and charged with being an accessory to murder after the fact.
"Both accused remain in custody," OPP said.
The investigation is continuing and anyone with information about the murder is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.
None of the allegations has been proven in court.
