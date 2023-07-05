Two arrested in Lakeshore 'grandparent scam' attempt
Two people have been charged with fraud after police responded to someone attempting to use the ‘grandparent scam’ in Lakeshore.
Lakeshore area OPP responded to a report of a fraud on Friday, June 30.
Police say two individuals were found and identified in relation to the fraud investigation also known as the grandparent or emergency scam where someone calls the victim posing as a family member who is reported to be in police custody and need money for bail.
A 33-year-old and 21-year-old both of Windsor have been charged with fraud over $5,000.
The accused have been released and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.
The OPP are asking anyone who has been contacted in a similar manner to call police at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com
-
