Two arrested in northern New Brunswick drug trafficking investigation


An RCMP vehicle is seen in an undated photo.

Two men are due in court after police say they seized drugs, cash and a weapon from a home in Balmoral, N.B.

The raid stemmed from a joint police investigation into drug trafficking in the northeast area of the province.

Police arrested a 47-year-old Balmoral man and a 36-year-old Eel River Bar man on Dec. 8 in the Balmoral area as part of the investigation.

The RCMP says a “significant” sum of cash was seized during the arrests.

Police later searched a home on Avenue des Pionniers in Balmoral.

The RCMP says investigators seized “significant quantities” of what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, methamphetamine pills, shady 8 pills, fentanyl pills, and hydromorphone pills.

Police also reportedly seized drug trafficking paraphernalia, drug production paraphernalia, a prohibited weapon, and money.

Both men were released from custody and are due in Campbellton provincial court on May 29, 2023.

