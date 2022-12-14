Two arrested in northern New Brunswick drug trafficking investigation
Two men are due in court after police say they seized drugs, cash and a weapon from a home in Balmoral, N.B.
The raid stemmed from a joint police investigation into drug trafficking in the northeast area of the province.
Police arrested a 47-year-old Balmoral man and a 36-year-old Eel River Bar man on Dec. 8 in the Balmoral area as part of the investigation.
The RCMP says a “significant” sum of cash was seized during the arrests.
Police later searched a home on Avenue des Pionniers in Balmoral.
The RCMP says investigators seized “significant quantities” of what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, methamphetamine pills, shady 8 pills, fentanyl pills, and hydromorphone pills.
Police also reportedly seized drug trafficking paraphernalia, drug production paraphernalia, a prohibited weapon, and money.
Both men were released from custody and are due in Campbellton provincial court on May 29, 2023.
