Two arrested in northern Ont., 3D printed firearms, drugs seized

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) together with local law enforcement agencies in northern Ontario and beyond have made several recent arrests as part of a nation-wide operations cracking down on the manufacturing and trafficking of privately-made firearms.

In North Bay, two individuals were recently arrested in connection to an investigation of 3D printed firearms.

“Two people face multiple firearm-related charges after the OPP-led Provincial Joint Forces Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team and North Bay Police Service (NBPS) seized a 3D printer, loaded 3D printed firearms, ammunition and suspected fentanyl,” said OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique, in a recent social media post.

Images shared on social media show two 3D printed hand guns and a 3D printer found within a residence.

“Thank you to the OPP-led Provincial Joint Forces Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team for their ongoing partnership in cases like this,” said the NBPS in a subsequent social media post.

“Working together we are helping make all Ontario communities safer.”

Carrique said investigators are doing good work in these types of cases.

CTV News has reached out to OPP and the North Bay Police Service for more details surrounding the investigation and arrest – those requests for comment have not yet been returned.

