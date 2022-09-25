Two arrested in Saskatchewan for string of Winnipeg robberies and kidnapping

Two people were arrested in Saskatchewan after a string of robberies, stabbings and a kidnapping in Winnipeg.

Winnipeg police said on the evening of Sept. 14, a man in his 50s went to an apartment building on Edison Avenue, believing he was going to a party with a woman he had known. When he got there, he was hit with a blunt object by an unknown man, robbed and stabbed. Police alleged the man and woman then took his SUV and fled the area.

The victim was taken to hospital when police were called and was later upgraded to stable condition.

The next day, around 1:50 a.m., police said the two suspects ran out of gas while driving the stolen SUV on the Perimeter Highway near McPhillips Street.

A 'Good Samaritan' stopped to help the pair, picking them up and driving them to a gas station – unaware of the theft. Police said when the man returned them to the SUV with gas, they couldn't get the vehicle running and so they tried to rob the man at knifepoint.

Police said the man was stabbed, but was able to escape in his vehicle and get to a hospital.

The violence continued days later when a third victim met up with the woman on Sept. 21. Police said this victim knew the woman but had not met the man before.

"They ended up together in a hotel suite in the 200 block of Main Street. When the victim went to bed, he was threatened with a knife and forced outside to his car," police said in a release. "Against his will, the victim was driven to Brandon, Manitoba. He escaped when they stopped at a gas station, and police were contacted."

Police said the two suspects were eventually found in Moosomin, Saskatchewan, where RCMP officers arrested them and turned them over to the Winnipeg police.

The two are now facing a slew of charges.

Arnold Isaac Daniels, 25, has been charged with three counts of robbery and possession of a weapon, kidnapping, forcible confinement and aggravated assault. Police said he was also wanted on an arrest warrant for being, 'unlawfully at large.'

Maryanne Diana Candice Sawicki, 27, has been charged with three counts of robbery, as well as kidnapping, forcible confinement and aggravated assault.

The charges against them have not been proven in court.