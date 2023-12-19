Two arrested in single-vehicle crash in Ottawa's south-end

The Ottawa Police have arrested two occupants of a vehicle that crashed near Ottawa's international airport early Tuesday morning.

Police said in an emailed statement that officers responded to the single-vehicle crash just after 4 a.m. on Leitrim Road near Bowesville Road.

Ottawa Paramedics spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps told CTV News that two people were taken to hospital in stable, non-life threatening condition. One person was taken to hospital at a later time in stable condition.

Leitrim Road remains closed in both directions between Gilligan Road and Bowesville Road.

No details on the nature of the arrests was given.

The investigation is ongoing and police will provide another update at a later time.