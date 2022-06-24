Two arrested in theft of 6 vehicles from Sask. dealership

Police in Kindersley have arrested two people in connection to a six-vehicle heist at an auto dealership.

RCMP were investigating after six vehicles were reported stolen from a Rosetown dealership on Tuesday.

CTV News has confirmed the dealership was Mainline Chrysler on Highway 7 West.

RCMP responded to an alarm at a Kindersley business that same day just after 5 a.m. to discover the shop had been broken into and several electronics stolen, according to a media release sent on Friday.

Two individuals were arrested later that day in Luseland in connection with the auto thefts.

"We were one of several Saskatchewan RCMP detachments that assisted in a stolen vehicle investigation that stretched across Saskatchewan and into Alberta,” Kindersley RCMP Cpl. Amy Forbes said in the release.

“It turned out, through investigation by our officers, there was a connection to a local break-in."

Police seized some electronics, license plates, and tools from the stolen vehicles the pair were in, RCMP said.

The electronics were among the items reported stolen, according to the media release. Police also found two firearms that had been reported stolen from Alberta in May, RCMP said.

Forbes said police are working the items to their owners.

"Are you missing power tools or hand tools inscribed with initials, or a socket set? If so, please call the Kindersley RCMP," Forbes said.

Police said the contents of the vehicle also included ammunition, a quantity of methamphetamine and GHB.

Lee Falsetta, 36 and Samantha Riggins, 34, are facing over 20 charges, including one count of break and enter, one count of theft over $5,000, two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count of failing to comply with release order, among others.

They are set to appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Monday.