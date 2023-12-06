Two arrested in weekend double shooting
Windsor police have charged two people with attempted murder in connection to a double shooting over the weekend.
Police responded to a report of a shooting at a home overnight Saturday in the 200 block of Giles Boulevard West. Once on scene, police found a 32-year-old man and 35-year-old woman had been shot.
Both were taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Following the shooting police told the public they believed the incident to be targeted.
The Major Crimes Unit launched and investigation and identified Hussain Al Abody, 20, and Omar Elmuhr, 21, as suspect.
Officers found and arrested Al Abody Tuesday morning at a home in the 4500 block of Fontana Avenue.
Later that evening, Elmuhr was taken into custody at a home in the 1000 block of Pelissier Street.
Both have been charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of discharging a firearm with intent to endanger the life of a person.
Anyone with information or video is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com
-
Calgary teens buddy up with police officers at annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ eventStudents from nine different Calgary schools went on a shopping spree at Marlborough Mall on Wednesday as part of the Calgary Police Service's 17th annual Shop with a Cop event.
-
Feed Ontario illustrates reality of Hunger Report with interactive websiteFeed Ontario is using an interactive website to illustrate the harsh reality facing those who are struggling to put food on the table.
-
-
108-year-old temperature record broken during B.C. stormThe atmospheric river that battered southern B.C. Monday and Tuesday brought with it a mass of warm air that led to record high temperatures in nine communities across the province, including one city where the previous record had stood for 108 years.
-
Canada vows to triple nuclear power production by 2050The nuclear renaissance is in full effect as Canada joins an international movement to dramatically increase the amount of nuclear energy produced across the country.
-
Yarmouth man charged in relation to child pornography and drug offences: N.S. RCMPNova Scotia RCMP says a 50-year-old Yarmouth man has been charged in relation to child pornography and drug offences.
-
Prince Edward Island predicts a $98.6 million deficit in 2023-2024The Prince Edward Island government released a fiscal and economic update Wednesday, projecting a larger deficit than expected in the 2023 operating budget.
-
Woman, 46, dead after minivan crashes into Saanich homeA 46-year-old woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash at a home in Saanich on Wednesday.
-
City to axe 311 email option in effort to improve wait timesStarting next year, Winnipeg residents will no longer be able to email 311, after staff identified it as one of the least effective ways to contact the city service.