Two arrested, large quantity of narcotics seized in Chapleau drug raid

Two northern Ontario residents in their 40s are charged with trafficking after a Chapleau drug raid revealed a large quantity of suspected narcotics.

In a joint investigation, officers with the Nishnawbe Aski Police drug enforcement unit and Ontario Provincial Police carried out a search warrant June 7.

Suspected fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and buprenorphine -- a long-acting opioid -- were seized along with an undisclosed amount of cash, NAPS said in a news release Tuesday.

As a result, a 42-year-old Chapleau woman and a 43-year-old Fox Lake First Nation man were arrested and charged.

They were held in custody and scheduled to appear in court in Timmins next week, police said.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.