Two arrests, $250K in cocaine seized with cash in Hearst drug bust

Two Hearst residents in their 60s are charged with drug trafficking after raids reveal more than $250,000 in cocaine and approximately $150,000 in cash, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police raided homes on Ninth Street and George Street in Hearst around 10 a.m. Thursday, police said in a news release Friday morning.

A 69-year-old man was arrested at the first home where $250,000 in suspected cocaine was found along with a large quantity of cash, digital scales and cell phones. He is being held in custody pending a bail hearing Friday.

At the second home, a 67-year-old woman was arrested with approximately $3,000 worth of suspected cocaine.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court June 28.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.