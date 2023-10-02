Two arrests for public intoxication, but otherwise, no post-Panda Game pandemonium, police report

Ottawa police say there are no reports of any significant issues following Sunday's Panda Game between the University of Ottawa and Carleton University.

The annual football game between the Gee-Gees and the Ravens draws tens of thousands of students to TD Place and later to after parties downtown. In past years, the parties have grown out of control and have led to injury, arrest and property damage.

This year, however, organizers made attempts to curtail the late night debauchery with on-campus parties. The game had also been moved to a Sunday, ostensibly due to a scheduling conflict with the CFL, but having classes the following day might have contributed to a quieter night in Sandy Hill and elsewhere.

"I didn't see any signs of craziness and I work on campus and we were expecting maybe some activity," said local resident Hali Krawchuk. "We shut down our building because of concerns that things might get out of hand but it appears they didn't, which is great."

In a news release sent early Monday morning, Ottawa police said there were two arrests for public intoxication Sunday night, but that was about it.

"We want to thank everyone for remaining respectful of the community surrounding Ottawa and Carleton Universities," police said. "We appreciate your willingness to celebrate responsibly."

Students say there were still parties, but the out-of-control atmopshere of the last two years was toned down significantly.

"It wasn't that bad honestly, for students being everywhere. Lots of police patrolling around so it felt pretty safe and calm," said Mylene Pelletier. "It was my first year. I heard on the street from the past that the car was flipped and everything, but it was my first year and nothing like that happened."

Some students led a cleanup effort on Monday to tidy up the discarded red cups, beer cans and cigarette butts left behind.

"The game part is the only thing that's good about it," said Sandy Hill resident Steve Waters. "After that, the university has to figure it out. Enough is enough... The shenanigans; they're supposed to be adults, but they don't show it."

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Natalie van Rooy.