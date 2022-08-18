Two arrests in $200,000 dealership “drive-off” vehicle thefts
Two men have been arrested, and several vehicles recovered from a property in Milton, after what police describe as a series of “drive-off thefts” from dealerships in Waterloo region.
Waterloo Regional Police said between February 2022 and August 2022, six vehicle drive-off thefts occurred at dealerships throughout the region.
On Aug. 18, police completed a search warrant at a residence in Milton.
Five vehicles were recovered on the property, including a Jaguar and Dodge Ram, that were stolen from Waterloo Region. The total value of the recovered vehicles is approximately $200,000.
Police said the stolen vehicles include two Dodge Rams, two Dodge Caravans, a Honda Accord and a Jaguar.
The suspects distracted the salesperson and then stole the vehicle being shown to them, according to police.
A 27-year-old man and a 28-year-old man, both from Milton, have been charged with six counts of theft of a motor vehicle and two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000.
