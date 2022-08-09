Two arrests made in connection to theft investigation

Barrie police have arrested two suspects in connection to a possible theft on Tuesday.

Officers cordoned off an area at Yonge Street and Big Bay Point Road around noon and called in the canine unit to help locate the suspects.

“I believe it involved a theft, it might have been a purse,” said Peter Leon, Barrie Police communications coordinator.

Neighbours said they saw one suspect arrested by police on Ward Drive.

A second suspect was also arrested in the area.

Leon said the investigation is ongoing.