The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service responded to a reported shooting in the 600 blocks of Albert Street West at 5:30 a.m. this morning, where officers found a victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.



Officers have now cleared the scene and say two individuals have been arrested on outstanding warrants.



Police believe this to be an isolated incident and not a random act of violence.



Officials say that while officers remain the area as part of the on-going investigation, traffic is flowing normally in the area.



This is a developing story. Check back often for updates.