The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service responded to a reported shooting in the 600 blocks of Albert Street West at 5:30 a.m. this morning, where officers found a victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers have now cleared the scene and say two individuals have been arrested on outstanding warrants.
Police believe this to be an isolated incident and not a random act of violence.
Officials say that while officers remain the area as part of the on-going investigation, traffic is flowing normally in the area.
