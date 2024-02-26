Two attempted carjackings near Yorkdale mall, police say victims were with their children

Two violent attempted carjackings near Yorkdale mall earlier this month occurred while the victims were with their children, Toronto police say.

Officers were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Yorkdale Road on the night of Feb. 9 for a report of a robbery.

Police said four suspects followed the victim to their vehicle as they left Yorkdale Shopping Centre with their child. When the victim got to their car, one of the suspects produced a firearm, they said.

The victim was assaulted, and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, but was able to run back to the mall with their child, police said.

The suspects fled the area.

Days later, on Feb. 17, police said officers responded to another call for a robbery in the area just after 8:30 p.m.

In that incident, police said the victim was with their child and returning to their vehicle when three suspects approached and made a demand for the keys at gunpoint.

The victim was pushed to the ground and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The suspects fled the scene.

Following an investigation by the Provincial Car Jacking Task Force (PCJTF), which was launched last year by Toronto Police and the Ontario Provincial Police amid a surge of auto theft in the city and beyond, a suspect was identified.

The 17-year-old suspect, who cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice act, is charged with two counts each of robbery while armed with a firearm and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

The other suspects remain outstanding.

Police said the suspect appeared in a Toronto courtroom on Feb. 25.