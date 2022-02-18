Two Barrie residents face dozens of charges in series of catalytic converter thefts
Two Barrie residents accused of stealing catalytic converters face dozens of charges following a four-month police investigation.
According to Barrie police, a man, 47, and a woman, 27, were arrested on Thursday in connection with the theft of 43 catalytic converters within the city.
Police say the thefts were happening primarily in the overnight hours between Sept. 28, 2021, and Jan. 28 and were "consistent with other jurisdictions in Ontario who were experiencing similar occurrences."
Police say catalytic theft converter thefts have been a growing problem throughout the pandemic across the country.
A catalytic converter is a device attached to a vehicle's exhaust system that helps reduce pollutants and contains precious metals like platinum and palladium.
Experts say thieves can sell a single convertor on the black market for $200 to $300.
Barrie police say surveillance video from one of the thefts captured an image of a vehicle believed to have been involved through the investigation, which ultimately led investigators to two accused.
The man and woman face a total of 51 criminal offences.
-
Waterloo hands out 161 parking tickets as snow cleanup continuesAs southern Ontario digs out from another big dump of snow, the City of Waterloo reports it issued 161 tickets to cars parked illegally on city streets Thursday night in violation of a snow event parking ban.
-
Alberta courthouses to resume all in-person trials TuesdayAs the fifth wave of COVID-19 in Alberta starts to fade, provincial courthouses are set to resume all in-person trials on Feb. 22.
-
Sudbury's rent market tightens as demand exceeds supplyA new report from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation found Greater Sudbury's vacancy rate has dipped to 1.8 per cent, a low the city hasn't seen in roughly 10 years.
-
22 EPS officers sent to support police efforts in OttawaThe Edmonton Police Service confirmed it is sending officers to Canada's capital city to assist law enforcement efforts to remove "Freedom Convoy" protesters.
-
Ontario schools will offer remote learning for at least one more yearThe local Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (ETFO) believes it’s time to move on from virtual learning.
-
B.C.'s vaccination rules for post-secondary students in residence extendedA public health order setting out vaccination rules for B.C. post-secondary students living in residence has been extended past the end of the semester.
-
Homicide of beer vendor employee sparks Workplace Safety and Health investigationManitoba Workplace Safety and Health is investigating a beer vendor business after an employee found injured on the job early Tuesday died in hospital in an incident Winnipeg police are treating as a homicide.
-
Calls for London to ban hate symbols after Confederate flags sightedCalls are growing for the City of London to prohibit symbols of hate for public display.
-
'It achieved its aim': University of Alberta drops vaccine requirementStudents and staff will no longer need proof-of-vaccination to attend the campuses of Alberta's two largest universities.